FBI Honors SecureWVU with National Award

On Friday, April 19, 2024, FBI Director Christopher Wray presented SecureWVU with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for its service to college students in West Virginia. Receiving the award on behalf of SecureWVU was Jack Thompson, West Virginia University (WVU) Director of Corporate Relations. SecureWVU helps students gain awareness about careers that require security clearances.

The FBI established the DCLA in 1990 to publicly acknowledge the achievements of those working to make a difference in their communities through the promotion of education and the prevention of crime and violence. Each year, one person or organization from each of the FBI’s 56 field offices and the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division are chosen to receive this prestigious award.

"Our success as both a law enforcement and an intelligence agency hinges on our ability to foster and maintain genuine partnerships with people in all communities,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “People like this year’s Leadership Award recipients not only identify what others need, but they are willing to roll up their sleeves and provide services. They are building bridges and relationships while putting in the work to have hard conversations and find common purpose. They do it out of kindness and compassion with a sincere belief that justice—in its many forms—requires all of us to do the right thing in the right way."