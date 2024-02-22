FBI Director Wray Travels to Bucharest to Meet with Romanian Law Enforcement and Intelligence Partners

Director Christopher Wray visited Romania this week and met with Romanian officials to demonstrate the FBI’s continued commitment to our strong partnerships and highlight ongoing cooperative efforts.



The FBI works with its Romanian partners to combat the dynamic threat landscape both countries face today. Director Wray met with multiple senior officials from the Romanian government, including the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MOIA), the Romanian Ministry of Justice (MOJ), and the Romanian Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).



The meetings focused on the robust partnerships between the agencies and joint efforts to counter threats emanating from hostile nations, transnational organized crime, human trafficking, criminal and hostile nation state cyber activity, and malign foreign influence.

Director Wray thanked Romanian officials for their partnership, and the leaders discussed additional opportunities for further collaboration to combat criminal and national security threats facing Americans and Romanians.