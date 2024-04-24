FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division Assistant Director Michael A. Christman Retires

On Friday, April 19, 2024, Michael A. Christman retired after 32 years of dedicated service to the FBI. He most recently served as assistant director (AD) of the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division in West Virginia since March 2021.

In his role as CJIS Division AD, Mr. Christman oversaw the vital systems and services the FBI provides to local, state, tribal, and federal agencies. These include the National Crime Information Center, the FBI’s Next Generation Identification System and associated biometric services, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for firearm purchases, the National Threat Operations Center which receives and processes tips from the public, and the Uniform Crime Reporting Program which publishes crime and law enforcement statistical data.

During his time at the CJIS Division, Mr. Christman was instrumental in the implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which includes provisions for expanded background checks for gun purchase applicants under the age of 21. He promoted enhanced criminal justice information sharing and increased law enforcement agency participation in FBI services and data collections. Through his commitment to the FBI’s mission and strong support of the CJIS Division, Mr. Christman made a significant contribution to public and officer safety.

Mr. Christman joined the FBI as a special agent in February 1992. He served in various investigative and supervisory roles in the Salt Lake City, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh Field Offices as well as the Cyber and Criminal Investigative Divisions at FBI Headquarters.

Prior to his appointment with the FBI, Mr. Christman worked for the city prosecutor’s office in Akron, Ohio. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University and a juris doctorate from the University of Akron.

Details regarding a permanent replacement for the CJIS Division AD position will be forthcoming. In the interim, Deputy Assistant Director Timothy A. Ferguson is serving as acting AD.