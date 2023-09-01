FBI Conducts Multiple Nationwide Takedowns of Various Violent Criminal Organizations

The FBI, alongside its state and local law enforcement partners during the week of August 28, 2023, executed multiple arrest and search operations into various violent criminal organizations around the country.

Five FBI field offices executed 70 arrests and 82 search warrants, resulting in 125 handgun firearms, 100 rifles, 15.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 3.28 kilograms fentanyl seized by the FBI and its partners.

"Every day, the FBI works closely with its law enforcement partners across the country to protect our communities from violent criminals," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "This week’s takedowns demonstrate that the Justice Department is relentlessly identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those responsible for the greatest violence in our communities."

The FBI recognizes the hard work of our field offices, task forces, and partners, who play a crucial role in combating violent crime. "As we go into Labor Day weekend, I want to highlight the collective efforts of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to eradicate violent criminal activity," said Director Christopher Wray. "The law enforcement actions taken this week alone serve as a testament to the power of partnership and our tireless commitment to safeguard and curb violence in our communities."

The FBI operates over 300 unique task forces nationwide, which are composed of over 3,000 state and local law enforcement officers, in partnership with hundreds of FBI special agents. These dedicated task forces, including Safe Streets Gang Task Forces and our Transnational Organized Crime Task Forces, leverage integrated partnerships to target violent crime reduction efforts and employ sustainable impact in communities.

"The benefits of law enforcement partnerships can rarely be quantified or understated, but this last week of violent crime takedowns is a concentrated example of our joint successes," said Robert Contee, assistant director of the FBI’s Office of Partner Engagement. "Crime doesn't take holiday weekends off and Americans can rest assured that the FBI doesn't either—keeping our families safe and our neighborhoods free from violence and drugs is our mission priority round-the-clock."

The FBI’s successes would not be possible without the task force partnerships, dedicated agents and officers protecting our streets, and the continued commitment to reduce violent crime.

FBI field offices involved, among other FBI field offices:

Albuquerque

Cleveland

Louisville

Newark

Washington, D.C

While there is no credible threat at this time, the FBI would like to remind the public to remain vigilant over Labor Day weekend and report any suspicious activity to tips.fbi.gov or their local law enforcement agency.

Together we can strive for safer streets and stronger communities.