FBI Chicago Opens Investigation into Death of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and Attack on His Mother

The Chicago FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois have opened a federal investigation into the recent death of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and the attack on his mother Hanaan Shahin at their home in Plainfield, Illinois. Federal authorities continue to work closely with local officials from Will County Sheriff’s Office and Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.

The FBI takes the investigation of hate crimes extremely seriously and encourages members of the community with information regarding this incident—or other potential hate crimes—to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.