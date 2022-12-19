FBI Announces Results from Nine Operations of Criminal Organizations and Violent Individuals

During the week of November 12, 2023, the FBI, alongside international and local law enforcement partners, conducted nine independent operations to thwart violent criminal and transnational organized crime activity. During the operations, 99 federal arrests and 57 search warrants were executed that spanned across organized crime, transnational organized crime, and violent crime.

The 57 searches resulted in the seizure of 870 grams of fentanyl powder, 18 pounds of methamphetamine, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 59 firearms (including 6 assault rifles and 2 ghost guns), and over $187,000.

These operations crossed the entire country from FBI Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Miami, Pittsburgh, and San Antonio.

While there is no credible threat at this time, the FBI would like to remind the public to remain vigilant over the holiday week and report any suspicious activity to tips.fbi.gov or their local law enforcement agency.

Together we can strive for safer streets and stronger communities.