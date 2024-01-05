Douglas A. Williams, Jr. Named Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Houston Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Douglas A. Williams, Jr. as the special agent in charge of the Houston Field Office. Mr. Williams most recently served as the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office.

Mr. Williams joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002 and was assigned to the Miami Field Office, where he investigated drug trafficking organizations, violent crime, and organized crime. He was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2008 and transferred to the National Gang Targeting Center in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C.

His service at Headquarters included a four-month temporary assignment to the FBI’s office in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he served on the International Contract Corruption Task Force. In 2010, he transferred to the Special Operations Division at Headquarters.

In 2011, Mr. Williams transferred to the Cincinnati Field Office as the supervisory special agent over the violent crime, transnational organized crime, and violent crimes against children programs. He also supervised the office’s SWAT team. In 2016, he was moved to oversee Cincinnati’s public corruption and complex financial crimes squads.

Mr. Williams was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Houston Field Office later in 2016. He was responsible for one of Houston’s criminal branches, with oversight of the violent crimes, transnational organized crime, violent crimes against children, and civil rights programs.

In 2020, Mr. Williams was promoted to section chief in the Office of Congressional Affairs. He led the team that managed all FBI interactions with Congress and advised FBI leadership about congressional matters. In 2021, Mr. Williams was promoted to special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office.

Before joining the FBI, Mr. Williams was a police officer for the Kenton County Police Department in Kentucky. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Thomas More College in Kentucky and a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership from Western Governors University.