Douglas A. Olson Named Special Agent in Charge of the Portland Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Douglas A. Olson as the special agent in charge of the Portland Field Office in Oregon. Mr. Olson most recently served as a section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Olson joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and was assigned to the Greensboro Resident Agency of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina. He worked a variety of criminal and national security matters, including violent crime, white-collar crime, and counterterrorism investigations. In 2006, Mr. Olson transferred to the New York Field Office and investigated organized crime. He was recognized for his efforts investigating members of the Genovese Organized Crime family.

In 2009, Mr. Olson was promoted to supervisory special agent and reported to FBI Headquarters as the program manager of the Eurasian Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division. During this time, he helped establish five new assistant legal attaché positions focused on criminal matters. Mr. Olson was selected in 2013 to serve as the supervisory senior resident agent of the Salem Resident Agency of the Portland Field Office and was responsible for all FBI programs in Salem.

Mr. Olson was promoted to assistant legal attaché in 2016 and served in the Stockholm suboffice of the FBI’s legal attaché office in Copenhagen, Denmark. He received an Attorney General Award for his work to further the interests of U.S. national security.

In 2019, Mr. Olson was named an assistant special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh Field Office, where he was responsible for the cyber, counterintelligence, intelligence, and mission support programs. He was promoted in 2022 to chief of the Operational Support Section of the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters.

Mr. Olson earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Virginia Polytechnic State University. Prior to joining the FBI, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a scout-sniper platoon commander and intelligence officer.