Doğan Perese Named Assistant Director of the FBI's IT Applications and Data Division

Director Christopher Wray has named Doğan Perese as the assistant director of the IT Applications and Data Division (ITADD). He most recently served as the deputy assistant director of the division.

Mr. Perese joined the FBI in 2008 as a language analyst assigned to the San Antonio Field Office, where he worked counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and criminal cases involving French and Spanish communications.

In 2010, he served as a language analyst in Legat Paris. In this role, he also interpreted for the Attorney General and completed duty assignments in Algeria, Djibouti, Mauritania, and Morocco. In recognition of this service, he received joint duty credit in 2010.

In 2012, Mr. Perese transferred to the Terrorist Screening Center as a management and program analyst. In 2014, he moved to the newly formed Intelligence Branch, where he served as foreign language program manager and then assistant section chief. In this role, he oversaw the FBI's National Intelligence Program performance management, strategy, policy, coordination, communications, compliance, and auditing.

In 2016, Mr. Perese moved to the IT Applications and Data Division, where he worked on enterprise software development, data analysis, and cybersecurity.

In 2022, Mr. Perese was promoted to deputy assistant director of ITADD.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Perese served as president and chief executive officer of a computer hardware sales company for over 20 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in political, social, and economic development from Harvard University in Massachusetts. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University in California.