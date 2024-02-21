Director Christopher Wray Meets With Law Enforcement and Intelligence Partners in the Czech Republic

FBI Director Christopher Wray is in the Czech Republic this week meeting with law enforcement and intelligence partners.

The FBI has a longstanding relationship with the Czech Republic and is dedicated to ongoing cooperative efforts to mutually benefit both countries. The arrest of Polad Omarov on murder-for-hire and money laundering charges is a reminder of the instrumental role global partnerships play in combating criminal activity that violates international norms.

"With today's extradition of Omarov, we have taken a significant step forward to hold Iranian actors accountable for their brazen plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen on American soil,” said Director Wray, who is in Prague to meet with Czech officials. "I am honored to be here in Prague today to thank our Czech law enforcement, intelligence and prosecutor partners for their collaboration and commitment to upholding the rule of law."

The Director plans to meet with several officials over the next few days while in the Czech Republic to bolster this relationship and ensure that the FBI and its partners effectively protect their people.