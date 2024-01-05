David J. Scott Named Special Agent in Charge of Criminal/Cyber Division at the Washington Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named David J. Scott as the special agent in charge of the Criminal/Cyber Division of the Washington Field Office. He most recently served as deputy assistant director for the Cyber Division.



Mr. Scott entered on duty as a special agent with the FBI in 2003 and was assigned to the Louisville Field Office, where he worked on a variety of criminal matters and served as a member of the SWAT team.



In 2006, Mr. Scott transferred to the Washington Field Office and investigated numerous violations, including organized crime, counterterrorism, public corruption, and white-collar crime. In 2012, he was promoted to supervisory special agent within the International Terrorism Operations Section. In 2014, he was promoted to unit chief, where he provided program management for all international terrorism investigations in the Northeastern United States.



In 2016, Mr. Scott was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Washington Field Office overseeing the Joint Terrorism Task Force. In 2018, Mr. Scott was selected as assistant special agent in charge for the Washington Field Office Counterterrorism Division, where he was responsible for overseeing all international terrorism threats to the National Capital Region.



In March 2020, he was promoted to the Senior Executive Service as the section chief for the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section, where he oversaw the Public Corruption, International Corruption, Civil Rights, and International Human Rights programs. In 2021, he was named deputy assistant director of the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters. In this latest role, he was responsible for the division’s operational branch and served as the director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force.



Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Scott was an Infantry Officer in the United States Army. He earned a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a master’s in administration of justice from the University of Louisville.