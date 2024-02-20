Bradley Brooker Named FBI General Counsel

Director Christopher Wray has named Bradley Brooker as the FBI’s general counsel and head of the Office of the General Counsel at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Mr. Brooker most recently served as deputy general counsel in the OGC, in charge of the National Security and Cyber Law Branch since 2021. He will assume his new role in early March.

The OGC provides comprehensive legal advice to the director and other FBI officials, divisions, and field offices on investigative and administrative operations.

Mr. Brooker joined the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in 2008 as a senior associate general counsel and was named a deputy general counsel in 2013. Mr. Brooker was promoted to principal deputy general counsel at the ODNI in 2016 and served twice as the acting general counsel, logging nearly three years in that role.

Prior to joining the ODNI, Mr. Brooker served as a law clerk for a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and for a judge in the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. He also lectured at the George Washington University School of Law and has experience in private law practice.

Mr. Brooker earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and a juris doctor from The American University, Washington College of Law, in Washington, D.C. He has been honored with several professional awards during his government career, including the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal and the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Service.