Alicia D. Corder Named Special Agent in Charge of the Little Rock Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Alicia D. Corder as the special agent in charge of the FBI Little Rock Field Office. She most recently served as section chief of the Internal Affairs Section of the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.



Ms. Corder joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and was assigned to the Sacramento Field Office, where she investigated counterterrorism matters. In 2006, she moved to the Los Angeles Field Office where she worked in counterterrorism. In 2010, she returned to the Sacramento Field Office’s Modesto Resident Agency, where she worked all criminal programs, such as violent crime, white collar crime, and crimes against children.



In 2013, Ms. Corder was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Directorate of Intelligence, HUMINT Operations Section. In 2015, Ms. Corder was selected as a squad supervisor in the Washington Field Office. In this role, she managed applicant processing and hiring, the New Agent Development Program, leadership skills assessment, and language testing, among other administrative matters.



In 2018, Ms. Corder was selected as the assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch of the St. Louis Field Office, where she oversaw all criminal programs, including the St. Louis Gateway Strike Force, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). In 2021, Ms. Corder was named section chief of the Internal Affairs Section in the Inspection Division.



Prior to joining the FBI, Ms. Corder practiced law in Indiana. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University and juris doctor from Indiana University School of Law.