Aaron G. Tapp Named Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's San Antonio Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Aaron G. Tapp as the special agent in charge of the San Antonio Field Office. Mr. Tapp most recently served as the deputy assistant director in the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.

Mr. Tapp joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003 and was assigned to the Albany Field Office. While in Albany, Mr. Tapp investigated cases involving fraud and public corruption. In 2007, he was transferred to the San Antonio Field Office, where he was assigned to work cases involving complex financial fraud. Mr. Tapp served as a member of the FBI’s Albany and San Antonio SWAT teams.

In 2011, Mr. Tapp was promoted to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C., where he worked with agents and analysts around the world to detect, disrupt, and prosecute those who fund terrorism.

In 2013, Mr. Tapp was named as a supervisory senior resident agent in the Kansas City Field Office, where he led agents and analysts involved in every FBI program across 36 counties in the northern half of Kansas.

In 2017, he was promoted to the position of assistant special agent in charge of the Dallas Field Office, where he led the Resident Agency Branch from 2017 to 2018 and the National Security Branch until August of 2021.

In August of 2021, Mr. Tapp was named section chief of the Financial Crimes Section at FBI Headquarters. In this role, he oversaw the FBI’s Complex Financial Crimes programs to include money laundering, corporate and securities fraud, financial institution fraud, intellectual property crimes, and health care fraud. He also led a strategic initiative to unify and expand the FBI’s cryptocurrency capabilities, which resulted in the creation of the FBI Virtual Assets Unit.

In August of 2022, Mr. Tapp was selected to be the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, where he oversaw the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section, the National Covert Operations Section, and the Financial Crimes Section.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Tapp worked in the financial services industry in several roles, including as a systems development manager for a large credit card brand. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Utah and a masters in business administration from Utah State University.