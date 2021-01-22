Thank you for your interest in submitting digital media tips to the FBI regarding violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. At this stage of the investigation, all electronic tips are being routed to tips.fbi.gov. If you have photo or video images to share depicting rioting and violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, please note that in the electronic tip form. Please include in your tips as much information as possible, such as the name of the person, contact information—including where that person may live—the number associated with the individual if seen on one of the “Seeking Information” posters, and any other identifying information. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.

