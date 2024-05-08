Searching for Stefanie Damron

Aguilar explained how Stefanie’s disappearance has taken a toll on her family, as well as the local community.

"We spent an extensive amount of time with Stefanie’s family. As one can imagine, the disappearance of a child is traumatic. The reactions are going to vary depending on the person, and there's not a specific playbook as to how a parent is going to react to their child missing. In the interactions I've had with Stefanie’s family, it’s been very traumatic for them, and they want answers.

In the local community, people were shaken by Stefanie’s disappearance and have been left feeling unsafe. They are wondering if they should let their kids go play with other kids in fear that their kid might not return for some reason."

If you have any information about Stefanie, please immediately call the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at 1-800-824-2261 or 207-532-5400. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, your local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Stefanie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black Harley Davidson hiking boots. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’0” and 130 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length hair. She would now be 14 years old.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the safe return of Stefanie and/or information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance.

"The search continues. We have a job to do," said Aguilar. "And we're going to do that job with good conviction, working with every agency involved. I would urge the public to continue the search effort and to keep the case alive by pushing the story out to the media and social media and sharing the search for Stefanie with friends and family, even if they’re in other states. It's super important that the case doesn't just die off as another number, so to speak. We're hoping for the best outcome—to find Stefanie alive."