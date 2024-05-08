Searching for Stefanie Damron
The FBI is offering a reward up to $15,000 in case of missing teen
Photos of Stefanie Damron (photo on right taken in 2022).
Growing up "off the grid" in rural Maine, 13-year-old Stefanie Damron was no stranger to navigating the forests around her family home. But something was wrong when she walked into the woods on September 23, 2024, and didn’t return. There have been no confirmed sightings of her since.
The FBI along with Maine State Police have been searching for Stefanie—on the anniversary of her disappearance, we ask the public to come forward with any information that can help bring Stefanie safely back home.
Meet Stefanie
Stefanie Earleen-Jenn Damron was born on October 6, 2010, in Beckley, West Virginia. She grew up with her parents and five siblings, along with a non-related elderly male who is treated as a grandfather figure.
Stefanie and her family lived in West Virginia, Texas, and Illinois, before moving to New Sweden, Maine, their current residence and where Stefanie was living before she disappeared. In New Sweden, the family has over 20 acres of land. They have resided in a wooden yurt—there is no running water or indoor plumbing, but a generator provides some power. At times, the family has stayed with a family friend or "uncle" figure who lives up the road.
All of the Damron children have been home-schooled from a young age and appear to have had little interaction with other family and friends outside of their immediate circle.
"We're hoping for the best outcome—to find Stefanie alive."
Jose Rodriguez Aguilar, special agent, FBI Boston
"Her upbringing, from what we’ve concluded, has been very off the grid," said FBI Boston Special Agent Jose Rodriguez Aguilar, who’s part of the team investigating Stefanie’s disappearance. "It has been very untenable at times, with many Child Protective Services (CPS) reports filed for not only Stefanie, but the other siblings, as well. The parents didn't like to expose their children to the public that often. And so, in some regard, that kept the children pretty sheltered, and their parents decided to teach and educate them however they saw fit within their land that they lived on."
In regards to why the family lived this way, "In speaking with the father, Christopher Damron, he articulated that that's kind of just how he wanted to raise his family in terms of moving from place to place, living off grid, and living kind of the way they did," said Aguilar. "I think it was a parental choice in that regard."
In the past, Stefanie had run away. But from what her parents relayed, "Stefanie was known to walk through the woods and was known to sometimes disappear for a couple hours at a time," explained Aguilar. "As someone who grew up in the woods, she was pretty familiar with the area that she lived in. She was known to walk up to a couple miles at a time. So, it wouldn't have been foreign for her to have so-called run away and then reappear a couple hours later in the day."
Stefanie Goes Missing
Sometime in the afternoon on September 23, 2024, Stefanie and one of her sisters reportedly got into an argument. Stefanie walked off and into the woods. Her parents were away at the time, and only some of Stefanie’s siblings and her grandfather were home.
"When the parents came back, Stefanie was not there," said Aguilar. "Essentially, they tried to look for her but believed, as in previous cases when she went for walks in the woods, she would return home within a few hours. Unfortunately, that was not the case this time."
Stefanie’s parents contacted the Maine State Police, and a few days later, the FBI arrived to assist. The FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment—or CARD team—went to work. Investigators conducted a neighborhood canvas and video search, and since Stefanie’s disappearance, the FBI and Maine State Police, along with additional volunteers have covered thousands of acres searching for Stefanie. They have followed up on leads in Maine, across the country, and even in Canada.
The FBI and Maine State Police have conducted extensive ground searches for Stefanie since she disappeared.
Aguilar explained how Stefanie’s disappearance has taken a toll on her family, as well as the local community.
"We spent an extensive amount of time with Stefanie’s family. As one can imagine, the disappearance of a child is traumatic. The reactions are going to vary depending on the person, and there's not a specific playbook as to how a parent is going to react to their child missing. In the interactions I've had with Stefanie’s family, it’s been very traumatic for them, and they want answers.
In the local community, people were shaken by Stefanie’s disappearance and have been left feeling unsafe. They are wondering if they should let their kids go play with other kids in fear that their kid might not return for some reason."
If you have any information about Stefanie, please immediately call the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at 1-800-824-2261 or 207-532-5400. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, your local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Stefanie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black Harley Davidson hiking boots. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’0” and 130 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length hair. She would now be 14 years old.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the safe return of Stefanie and/or information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance.
"The search continues. We have a job to do," said Aguilar. "And we're going to do that job with good conviction, working with every agency involved. I would urge the public to continue the search effort and to keep the case alive by pushing the story out to the media and social media and sharing the search for Stefanie with friends and family, even if they’re in other states. It's super important that the case doesn't just die off as another number, so to speak. We're hoping for the best outcome—to find Stefanie alive."
If Your Child Goes Missing...
- Do not wait to report a missing child.
- Call your local FBI field office or the closest international office.
- You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.
- If your child is being abducted internationally by a family member and is not yet abroad, contact the U.S. Department of State.