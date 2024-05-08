Searching for Sebastian Rogers

On February 26, 2024, Katie Proudfoot went to wake up her 14-year-old son for school. To her surprise, he was nowhere to be found.



Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers had spent the previous day with his mother. The pair shopped at a department store, played video games at a bowling alley, and had dinner at a local restaurant before heading home for the evening.



After returning to their home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Katie and Sebastian prepared for bed, saying goodnight sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.



"Katie told us a little bit before 10 p.m. she heard a loud bang coming from Sebastian's room, so she yelled out to ask him if he was OK, to which he responded that he was," said Detective Brandon Carter from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. "She told him to go to bed because they had to be up early for school the next morning."

Katie called her husband, who was out of town in southwest Tennessee for work, and the two of them spoke for nearly two hours before she went to sleep around midnight.

The next morning was the beginning of what would become a massive search effort for Sebastian.



"Katie called her husband and told him that she couldn't find Sebastian—that he wasn't in his room or anywhere in the house," said Carter.



Katie got into her car and drove around the neighborhood and to Sebastian's school, which was less than a mile away from their house, searching for Sebastian before returning home.

During this time, her husband called the local emergency communication center to report Sebastian as missing.



In the early days of the search, it seemed Sebastian vanished without a trace.