Reaching Out to Assist Victims of Crime

The VOSS team develops and implements strategies to communicate key notifications and resources to victims of crimes investigated by the FBI and to offer opportunities for victims to voice their experiences to law enforcement.



"Our bread and butter is connecting people—connecting victims to specialist teams and resources and then connecting investigative teams to victims and giving them a platform to speak," said Benjamin Shannon, VOSS Program manager.

Established in 2017, the VOSS team specializes in outreach in cases with 150 or more victims. They have worked on cases including the Boston Marathon; the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting; and the Maui wildfires.

Most often, the VOSS team develops "Seeking Victim Information" questionnaires that can be valuable to the investigation and essential to receiving accurate victim contact information. Although they are not meant to supplement interviews, these questionnaires can narrow down a large victim pool to victims most affected by the crime, act as a line of communication to victim specialists, and offer an opportunity in real-time for the FBI to warn victims about ongoing crimes. The VOSS team also creates accompanying web pages with resources, case updates, and other victim-specific support information on fbi.gov. Any of these materials are translated into a foreign language as needed.