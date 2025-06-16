"These are good for the consumer," he continued. "There is personally identifiable information you wouldn’t want anybody to know about like health data and bank data on your phone. It just makes our job harder in the beginning."

This tenacity has earned them a reputation not just within law enforcement but among criminal investigators nationwide. Together, RCFLs are tackling everything from large-scale financial fraud to the most disturbing cases of child exploitation.

"We don’t take no for an answer," said Steinke. If someone says a device can't be accessed, he and his team won't just give up. They will figure out a way.

Picking the lock is just part one. According to Clevenger, the second part is the most important. He and his team not only have to extract the data, but they have to make it readable by humans and understandable to investigators and a potential jury.

The lab played a critical role in bringing closure to the 2017 disappearance of 20-year-old Toni Anderson, whose case had gone cold. Speculation about Anderson's death drove headlines across the country.