Partnerships Are Key to Disrupting Violent Plots

When acts of terrorism occur, the public sees the FBI respond and investigate alongside our partner agencies. What is less visible to the public is the intense, constant work the FBI is doing to prevent future attacks.

“The more significant part of what the FBI does is get ahead of the attack with intelligence,” said Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch. “The majority of the FBI’s work—and really where we’ve grown since 9/11 as an intelligence organization—is how we take the intelligence that we have and look for potential threats and then investigate those to disrupt them.”

For example, in 2018, acting on a tip about an individual who expressed a desire to recruit people to kill Americans, the FBI arrested an Ohio man plotting to attack a July 4 celebration.