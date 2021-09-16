When members of the Pennsylvania Amish and Mennonite communities were offered the opportunity to invest with someone they knew and trusted, many jumped at the chance.

Philip Elvin Riehl, an accountant in Berks County, Pennsylvania, claimed he would invest their money in local businesses, offering a solid return.

But in reality, Riehl was not licensed to invest people’s money, and he also did minimal research on the companies he was loaning money to. For example, he loaned much of the money he received to a failing creamery that went out of business, leaving investors with nothing. He also forgave loans if borrowers left their faith, making it impossible for the money to be collected.

“He was essentially a broker between a borrower and a lender,” said Special Agent Michael Mocadlo, who investigated this case out of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office.