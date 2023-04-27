In one case last November, a 36-year-old Los Angeles man was charged with leading an organization that used high-speed pill presses to create fake pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. He is accused of selling millions of pills to thousands of customers on the darknet.

In another case, a 29-year-old Florida man was charged with distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin through darknet markets and the U.S. mail. After his arrest, investigators found a list of 6,000 customers. He was sentenced in December to 16 years in prison.

In Europe, Europol’s Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce assembled intelligence packages from evidence gathered by German investigators, leading to hundreds of investigations and the arrests of vendors on other darknet marketplaces. “Our coalition of law enforcement authorities across three continents proves that we all do better when we work together," said Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle of Operation SpecTor. "This operation sends a strong message to criminals on the dark web: international law enforcement has the means and the ability to identify and hold you accountable for your illegal activities, even on the dark web."

JCODE investigators say it’s critical to understand that the drugs that appear on darknet sites can't be trusted, even if they appear to be legitimate. In the Los Angeles case, for example, the main subject was operating six pill presses in an environment investigators described as unsanitary and unsafe.

“These pills are dangerous, and you don't know what you’re getting,” Varel said. “These individuals are not chemists; they look for the profit margins. So, they're buying cheap products like fentanyl and other things that are cheaper than the actual compounds that make up legitimate painkillers.”