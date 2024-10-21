“The work this agency does in Indian country territory is among our organization’s highest priorities,” said Michael Rivers, who leads the FBI’s Indian Country and International Violent Crime Unit. “We are proud of and committed to the support and resources we devote to these investigations and the victims. Our hope is that this surge of resources and prioritized action will let people and communities know they are not forgotten.”

Working closely with BIA agents and Tribal police—as well as other federal agencies with responsibilities to serve Tribal communities—is nothing new for the Bureau. The FBI has had jurisdiction over major crimes in Indian country since its earliest days, and it has always relied on partner agencies on reservations, particularly since they know the terrain and the people there better than anyone.

“It’s a big asset to have Tribal police and BIA working with us,” said Special Agent Sam Davenport, who supervises an FBI office in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona that borders the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. In the summer of 2023, his office received multiple rotations of agents during the first Operation Not Forgotten. He said they worked closely with the BIA, Tribal police, and local prosecutors to generate leads on cold cases.

Across the country, the FBI has 26 Safe Trails Task Forces made up of federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement partners. Davenport said having local trusted connections is essential, given the remoteness of most Tribal lands and the established rapport Native American authorities have within their communities.

“They are the eyes and ears,” he said. “They live there. They grew up there. I will never know as much about the reservation as Tribal [police].”