Rather than just meeting the annual reporting requirement, CJIS explored developing a more responsive model that could present data to the public as soon as it has been validated. The model follows similar evolutions in the FBI’s reporting of data on topics like hate crimes, the use of force, and law enforcement officers who are killed or wounded in the line of duty. These used to be reported annually. But with the online Crime Data Explorer, the Bureau has been able to release numbers on a more rolling basis.

“The effort now is to take all the data collections we have, including LESDC, and automate them in such a way that the data is validated in as real-time as possible,” said Edward Abraham, unit chief of the Crime and Law Enforcement Statistics Unit at CJIS. “It’s real-time in the sense that as soon as we receive it and validate it, it is going out.”

Producing a current and objective picture of law enforcement suicides may also help reduce the stigma around law enforcement seeking mental health help.

“This stigma has kept officers from getting the assistance they need,” CJIS writer Zach Lilly wrote in a report last year in the FBI’s Law Enforcement Bulletin. The report showed that law enforcement officers face a higher risk of death by suicide than of being killed in the line of duty.