A man who allegedly killed two people and injured three others when he brazenly fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro has been charged with two counts of intentional homicide first degree and three counts of attempted intentional homicide first degree, along with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Authorities allege that on the afternoon of May 29, 2006, Juarez-Corro entered South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan, where hundreds of people were gathered for a Memorial Day picnic, including many families with children. Juarez-Corro approached a friend of his estranged wife’s and began a conversation. Juarez-Corro and his wife were reported to be in the final stages of their divorce. The couple share a daughter, who was 3 years old at the time of the shooting.