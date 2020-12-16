New Charges in Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing

The charges are the result of hundreds of interviews and leads that took investigators to 16 countries to pore over decades-old evidence. The investigation has relied heavily on foreign partners, many in Scotland, where remnants of the plane fell, creating an 845-square-mile crime scene.

“Without the thoroughness and professionalism of our FBI personnel, the Department of Justice, our Scottish partners, and the people of Lockerbie, we never would have found the trail that led us to the men responsible for this attack,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We will never forget the loved ones who were lost, and we remain committed to continuing our work to achieve justice for the victims and their families.”

The December 21, 1988 bombing, along with the ensuing investigation and the trial of two suspects in 2000, have played pivotal roles in how the FBI works on international cases and how it serves victims of crimes. The Bureau’s work with investigators in Scotland helped create a template for how the FBI handles international investigations. And the Bureau’s Victim Services Division is modeled largely on the extraordinary compassion Lockerbie residents showed to victims’ families in the delicate care they took to preserve and return personal effects collected during the early days and weeks of the investigation.

Attorney General William Barr said during the Monday press conference that while the bombing occurred more than three decades ago, it left a lasting impression on anyone old enough to remember it.

“For those of us who do remember, that tragic event and the iconic images of its aftermath, some of which are displayed here today, are forever seared in our memories,” Barr said.