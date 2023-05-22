Preston was a young mother working as a social worker for the Navajo Nation Department of Social Services in Tuba City when she was attacked by a stalker in her home.

She remembers it clear as day: Almost everyone in her neighborhood was at a basketball game. Kids were playing outside. She was home with her 5-year-old daughter, who was holding an ice cream cone as they waited for a propane delivery.

She answered a knock at the door.

The man pushed his way in, grabbed her hair, and tried to pull her inside. With all her strength, she held the doorknob and screamed as he pulled. The man relented and then grabbed Preston’s purse and fled. She kicked him on the way out and then went to hold her daughter, who sat frozen on the couch as ice cream melted down her arm.

The police tracked the man down. But the cold legal process she endured at the time informs everything she does today.

"That experience is why I’m here," Preston said. "There was no victim services for me.

"I knew I had to do everything on my own. I had to appear in court. I had to write a letter to the judge. This was all something I had to do on my own. And that’s why I’m doing this—to ensure victim services are provided."