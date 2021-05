Navajo-Language Posters Aim to Reach Critical Audience

The FBI has investigative responsibilities over the most serious crimes in Indian Country—which includes nearly 200 federally recognized reservations across the U.S.—and we share the federal jurisdiction with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.



In New Mexico, the Albuquerque FBI office has a long history of working with the Navajo Police Department. The Navajo Nation’s tribal lands cover large swaths of terrain in the upper reaches of New Mexico and Arizona and along the southern borders of Utah and Colorado. The rugged geography and spotty infrastructure—like lack of broadband technology—present challenges to communications. When FBI Albuquerque published Chiquito’s poster in Navajo last spring, the plan was to meet with tribal leaders to promote and coordinate an ongoing effort. But COVID-19 set in, closing borders and making it impossible to meet face-to-face, even a year later.

The initiative moved forward, however, and the FBI sought out ways to reach those who might have information to break a case. Agents plastered posters in post offices, grocery stores, and other heavily trafficked areas. Frank Fisher, the public affairs officer for FBI Albuquerque, collaborated with a radio station on the reservation to broadcast posters over the air in Navajo for listeners. The effort hasn't yet yielded any strong leads, but the gesture was appreciated and may yet yield fruit.