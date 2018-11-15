National Missing Children’s Day 2021

The FBI is working to find missing children. But we need the public's help.
Anthonette Cayedito disappeared from her family home in New Mexico more than 35 years ago.
Although decades have passed, the FBI continues to search for Cayedito, who was 9 years old when she vanished. Anthonette’s Missing Person poster is one of many that have been translated into Navajo recently in an effort to generate more information from the public.
“The FBI and our partners have checked out numerous tips as we continue to investigate this disappearance,” said FBI Albuquerque Acting Special Agent in Charge Eric S. Brown, Sr. “We are asking anyone who might have information about this case to come forward now and help us find Anthonette.”
Anthonette is one of dozens of missing children the FBI continues to search for—and that search continues no matter how long the child has been missing. On this Missing Children’s Day, look at the missing children on the map above. If you recognize any of them, contact the FBI or local law enforcement, or submit a tip online if you have any information.
Additionally, our Child ID app allows you to store photos and physical descriptions of your child on your smartphone. If your child ever goes missing, you can use the app to quickly send information to the authorities. (The FBI does not store or collect the photos or information you enter into the app. The data lives on your device unless you choose to send it to police in an emergency.)
Learn more about the FBI’s mission to safely return missing children home in the Missing Children's Day episode of the Inside the FBI podcast, which talks about the work of our Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Teams.
Anthonette Christine Cayedito
Anthonette was last seen in Gallup, New Mexico, on April 6, 1986, when she was 9 years old.
Tara Leigh Calico
Tara was last seen in Belen, New Mexico, on September 20, 1988, when she was 19 years old.
Asha Jaquilla Degree
Asha was last seen in Shelby, North Carolina, on February 14, 2000, when she was 9 years old.
Sara Nicole Graham
Sara was last seen in Fairmont, North Carolina, on February 4, 2015, when she was 18 years old.
Diamond Yvette Bradley
Diamond was last seen in Chicago, Illinois, on July 6, 2001, when she was 3 years old.
Tionda Z. Bradley
Tionda was last seen in Chicago, Illinois, on July 6, 2001, when she was 10 years old.
Ashley Summers
Ashley was last seen in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 7, 2007, when she was 14 years old.
Lashaya Stine
Lashaya was last seen in Aurora, Colorado, on July 15, 2016, when she was 16 years old.
Kaylah Hunter and Kristian Justice
Kaylah and Kristian were last seen in Detroit, Michigan, on May 24, 2014, when Kaylah was 9 years old and Kristian was 7 months old.
Steven Earl Kraft, Jr.
Steven was last seen in Benton Township, Michigan, on February 15, 2001, when he was 12 years old.
Myra Lewis
Myra was last seen in Camden, Mississippi, on March 1, 2014, when she was 2 years old.
Karla Rodriguez
Karla was last seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 20, 1999, when she was 7 years old.
Crystal Ann Tymich
Crystal was last seen in Los Angeles, California, on June 30, 1994, when she was 6 years old.
Christine Marie Eastin
Christine was last seen in Hayward, California, on January 18, 1971, when she was 19 years old.
Kristin Denise Smart
Kristin was last seen in San Luis Obispo, California, on May 25, 1996, when she was 19 years old.
Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia
Joshua was last seen in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 12, 2003, when he was 1 year old.
Tabitha Danielle Tuders
Tabitha was last seen in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 29, 2003, when she was 13 years old.
Amber Elizabeth Cates
Amber was last seen in Columbia, Tennessee, on April 11, 2004, when she was 16 years old.
Bethany Leanne Markowski
Bethany was last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on March 4, 2001, when she was 11 years old.
Cayce Lynn McDaniel
Cayce was last seen in Milan, Tennessee, on April 16, 1996, when she was 14 years old.
Alexis S. Patterson
Alexis was last seen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 3, 2002, when she was 7 years old.
Shanna Genelle Peoples
Shanna was last seen in Geneva, Alabama, on September 8, 2011, when she was 19 years old.
Daniel Barter
Daniel was last seen in Baldwin County, Alabama, on June 18, 1959, when he was 4 years old.
Keiosha Marie Felix
Keiosha was last seen in Duson, Louisiana, on April 30, 2012, when she was 15 years old.
Wesley Dale Morgan
Wesley was last seen in Clinton, Louisiana, on May 15, 2001, when he was 2 years old.
David Williams
David was last seen in New Lisbon, Burlington County, New Jersey, on April 7, 1975, when he was 12 years old.
Mark Himebaugh
Mark was last seen in Del Haven, New Jersey, on November 25, 1991, when he was 11 years old.
Margaret Ellen Fox
Margaret was last seen in Burlington, New Jersey, on June 24, 1974, when she was 14 years old.
Suzanne G. Lyall
Suzanne was last seen in Guilderland, New York, on March 2, 1998, when she was 19 years old.
William Ebeneezer Jones, Jr.
William was last seen in Vineland, New Jersey, on December 17, 1962, when he was 3 years old.
Steven Anderson
Steven was last seen in New Lisbon, Burlington County, New Jersey, on April 7, 1975, when he was 17 years old.
Amina Kandil and Belel Kandil
Amina and Belel were last seen in James City County, Virginia, on August 29, 2014, when Amina was 10 years old and Belel was 8 years old.
Sunny Sramek
Sunny was last seen in Trenton, Nebraska, on April 20, 2019, when she was 18 years old.
Kyron Richard Horman
Kyron was last seen in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, when he was 7 years old.
Shausha Latine Henson
Shausha was last seen in Portland, Oregon, on April 4, 2001, when she was 2 months old.
Shaina Ashley Kirkpatrick
Shaina was last seen in Portland, Oregon, on April 4, 2001, when she was 3 years old.
Karlie Lain Gusé
Karlie was last seen in Mono County, California, on October 13, 2018, when she was 16 years old.
Rachel Louise Cooke
Rachel was last seen in Georgetown, Texas, on January 10, 2002, when she was 19 years old.
Arianna Fitts
Arianna was last seen in Oakland, California, in February 2016, when she was 2 years old.
Kristen Modafferi
Kristen was last seen in San Francisco, California, on June 23, 1997, when she was 18 years old.
Ilene Beth Misheloff
Ilene was last seen in Dublin, California, on January 30, 1989, when she was 13 years old.
Tammy Mahoney
Tammy was last seen in Oneida, New York, on May 8, 1981, when she was 19 years old.