National Missing Children’s Day 2021

Anthonette Cayedito disappeared from her family home in New Mexico more than 35 years ago.

Although decades have passed, the FBI continues to search for Cayedito, who was 9 years old when she vanished. Anthonette’s Missing Person poster is one of many that have been translated into Navajo recently in an effort to generate more information from the public.

“The FBI and our partners have checked out numerous tips as we continue to investigate this disappearance,” said FBI Albuquerque Acting Special Agent in Charge Eric S. Brown, Sr. “We are asking anyone who might have information about this case to come forward now and help us find Anthonette.”

Anthonette is one of dozens of missing children the FBI continues to search for—and that search continues no matter how long the child has been missing. On this Missing Children’s Day, look at the missing children on the map above. If you recognize any of them, contact the FBI or local law enforcement, or submit a tip online if you have any information.

Additionally, our Child ID app allows you to store photos and physical descriptions of your child on your smartphone. If your child ever goes missing, you can use the app to quickly send information to the authorities. (The FBI does not store or collect the photos or information you enter into the app. The data lives on your device unless you choose to send it to police in an emergency.)

Learn more about the FBI’s mission to safely return missing children home in the Missing Children's Day episode of the Inside the FBI podcast, which talks about the work of our Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Teams.

