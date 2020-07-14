﻿Money Mule Reined In  

In Conkright’s case, he knew he was helping criminals. Conkright told investigators he started acting as a money mule after getting into an online relationship with someone who requested he move money on her behalf.

“Conkright was a willing participant, and he acknowledged that he was engaging in money laundering,” said Special Agent Matthew Wilkins, who investigated this case out of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office. “Although he knew the transactions were benefiting criminals, he made money from it and did not stop.”



The school district contacted law enforcement as soon as it figured out what had happened. Investigators traced the funds to Conkright. He was convicted on money laundering charges in March. In June, he was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

In a victim impact statement in court, the Crowley Independent School District said the incident led to a budget shortfall for the year.

“It was very devastating to the school district,” Wilkins said. “This is a relatively small public school district, and to lose nearly $2 million was really difficult for them.”



While most of the funds had already been moved overseas, investigators seized more than $600,000 that remained in Conkright’s account. That will eventually be returned to the school district via the asset forfeiture process.

Investigators also seized a luxury car, which Conkright had bought with some of his money laundering proceeds. It will be auctioned off, and those proceeds will be returned to the school district as well.