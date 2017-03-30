The FBI has seen a rise in scams targeting timeshare owners. In this kind of scam, criminals con these part-time property owners into shelling out hefty sums of cash, all under false pretenses related to their timeshare properties.

Its primary choice of victim—older Americans—technically makes timeshare fraud a form of elder fraud, or crime that aims to make older Americans part with their money or cryptocurrency. The FBI aggressively investigates such crimes to safeguard a particularly vulnerable population from scams, said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul Roberts, who leads FBI New York’s Complex Financial Crimes Branch.

“Timeshare fraudsters aim to suck their victims dry, with devastating consequences to victims’ financial futures, relationships, and physical and emotional health,” he said.

But, he noted, timeshare fraud also registers on the Bureau’s radar because its illicit proceeds are increasingly being used to fund violent cartels in Mexico. “As the cartels further cement their control of this space, it’s especially critical that the FBI take the lead in addressing this threat to American seniors,” Roberts said. He added that some scammers participate in these schemes because they fear becoming these cartels’ next victims.

Cartels have operated the most reported timeshare frauds involving properties in Mexico, Roberts said. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the Gulf Cartel, and the Sinaloa Cartel have been running timeshare fraud schemes to help fund their illicit efforts for over 10 years. To date, the FBI believes that CJNG has been the predominant cartel engaging in timeshare frauds in Mexico, based on complaint reporting and financial tracing. However, independent call centers in Mexico are also likely engaging in this crime.

Timeshare fraud is an attractive endeavor to cartels because it’s cheaper and poses fewer logistical, labor, and oversight challenges than other revenue generators like drug and weapons trafficking, Roberts explained.

“Timeshare fraud has low overhead costs and minimal reinvestment, needing only a rental of small space, telecom setup, and English-speaking employees with access to resort databases,” Roberts said. “There is lower perceived risk of prosecution and extradition for timeshare fraud but easy cash flow that goes directly into the Mexican banking system and obfuscates funds to facilitate money laundering activities.”

These schemes—which disproportionately impact wealthy, older Americans who want to recoup some of the money they spent on their timeshares—leave victims emotionally and financially scarred.

But the FBI is using a combination of strategic partnerships to detect, investigate, and prevent these schemes.

"We partner with a variety of different agencies to investigate these cases, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC),” Roberts said. “We also coordinate with state and local agencies to ensure we receive victim complaints filed at those levels as well. We are increasingly working with private sector partners in the financial industry to aid in the detection and prevention of these frauds.”