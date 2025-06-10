Meet the FBI’s Newest Class of Crisis Response Canines

"Victims are volunteers," explained Staci, a victim services coordinator. Staci became the Bureau's second-ever crisis-response canine handler when she was paired with English Labrador Wally. "They don't have to speak with us.

"In a lot of cases, without victims, you don't have a case. And so, if we can implement tools to assist victims to be able to want to speak with us—to make it easier for them to speak with us—it's a win-win, because if victims speak with us, it gives us more information to help with our investigations and hopefully holding people accountable for their victimization, which keeps our streets safer and really helps society overall."

In this way, these canine-handler teams are critical to the Bureau's efforts to crush violent crime, defend the homeland, and rebuild public trust.

Following in unparalleled paw prints

The FBI's inaugural crisis response canines, Wally and Gio, joined the Bureau in October 2015 after their ADW training.

"Early on, the mission of the program really was to leverage the canine-human bond to mitigate stress and anxiety of victims following mass violence incidents," said Melody, who was paired with Gio in what became one of the Bureau's first crisis response canine teams.

"Soon after that, we branched out, and we started providing support to critical incidents and violent crime. So, that means Gio and Wally would assist across all threat programs in the Bureau. And that could look like court support, forensic interviews, briefings, hostage reunifications, and so on."

The December 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, marked their first deployment to a mass violence incident. The canines and their handlers went on to support victims in the wake of eight additional mass violence incidents—including the Pulse nightclub, Parkland, and Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shootings.

But they've also supported victims in other settings. Notably, Gio and Wally became the first two facility dogs to ever support victims in a courtroom setting.