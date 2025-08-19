Live The FBI Experience

Within minutes of joining forces at FBI Headquarters, a team of four recently took down a ring of cybercriminals.

Without taking a beat, team members immediately launched into other investigations. Several devoted themselves to finding miniature surveillance cameras hidden in a "hotel room."

"Is it here? Is it here?" they called to partners. The answer was almost aways, "No."

This cyber investigation and hidden-camera hunt are actually two of several interactive activities in The FBI Experience, a public tour at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Through multimedia exhibits, content, and artifacts, visitors learn how the Bureau works and about its investigative divisions, laboratory resources, professional occupations, and history.

For most visitors, The FBI Experience is full of information—and surprises.

"I didn’t know agents worked abroad. I thought they were just domestic," said Ivan, a visitor from Chicago. Ivan learned that while most of the FBI’s work is done in the United States, the FBI has about 250 special agents and professional staff who work out of more than 60 foreign offices, covering 180 countries.