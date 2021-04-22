International Scammer Sentenced

Obinwanne Okeke appeared to be a successful entrepreneur and an up-and-coming millionaire in Nigeria.

FBI investigators, however, learned that at least some of Okeke’s business ventures involved fraud and theft that resulted in millions of dollars in losses.

In 2018, Okeke sent a phishing email to the chief financial officer of a construction equipment distributor in London. The message asked for the CFO’s login information on a website that looked legitimate. But it was actually a website controlled by Okeke, which allowed him to learn the CFO’s user name and password. He then logged in to the CFO’s account and sent messages requesting million-dollar wire transfers.

Posing as the CFO, Okeke’s emails directed company employees to send the money to bank accounts in other countries, often with fake invoices. The transfers moved the money outside the grasp of law enforcement in the United Kingdom.