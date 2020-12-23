The Hyattsville Program Makes a National Impact

The Hyattsville team knew they had uncovered something huge, but the laws were not quite ready to support their investigations. “We are looking at the prosecutors, and they’re telling us, ‘There is no law for this,’” said Coffey.

The agents from Hyattsville credit an aggressive and supportive supervisor for helping them work with FBI Headquarters and the Department of Justice to find a legal path to make these investigations happen.

Lou Luciano also reflected back on the willingness of each agent and staff member to help—and go well outside their traditional professional expertise. “We took a guy off the drug squad and two fugitive guys,” he said of the first three agents to go undercover online. Special Agents Al Little, Jerry Dougher, and Dan Chadwick were all over six feet tall and solidly built.

The retired agents laugh thinking back on the three of them sitting in a tiny space in a tiny office pretending to be young kids online. But what came of the work was not funny at all. “The very first time we threw the switch on this operation, it was like sharks coming for blood,” Luciano said.

A few months into their new investigation, Gardner got a call from a Florida Department of Law Enforcement officer who was looking for help on an investigation. He had identified a man living in New Hampshire who was actively trading this material online.

“That case really opened up the floodgates,” said Gardner. “Because he was trading tremendous amounts of child sexual abuse material, that led us to hundreds more pedophiles.”

That case culminated in September 1995, when the FBI executed 116 search warrants across the United States simultaneously. At the time, it was the most search warrants ever conducted by the Bureau on any one case in any single day. “We knew these guys communicated quickly, and we had to do it together or they would tip each other off,” said Gardner. “Destruction of evidence on a computer can be so quick.”

“We wanted to make a big bang and let these folks know the Bureau is here, we are investigating this, and we are protecting children,” Gardner said. They were successful on each and every warrant that day. “We didn’t miss,” she said.

The official launch of the Innocent Images National Initiative followed on those arrests. “We knew we needed resources, and the FBI could not do it alone,” said Gardner. “Other law enforcement agencies wanted to get involved. We had to train FBI agents across all of the field offices. We started offering training at the FBI Academy and at National Academy classes.”

What began in that closet in Hyattsville would expand to a nationwide and worldwide effort to contain a crime that the internet had both brought into the open and allowed to proliferate.

Carrying the Weight of So Many Cases

Special Agent Matt Vilcek joined the Innocent Images National Initiative in 1999, just a few years after its creation. Now a supervisor in Baltimore, he has watched the program grow exponentially.

“The Baltimore Division recognized this problem first and took action,” he said. “Not that someone else wouldn’t have caught on, it just happened to have started in Baltimore.” But the number and reach of these cases quickly overwhelmed the one office.

“Now—when you take into account local task forces, local detectives, task force officers, FBI agents, Homeland Security Investigations agents, and Secret Service—you’re talking about thousands of agents and officers domestically and internationally,” said Vilcek. There are currently 86 Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces operating across the Bureau.

The work is also supported by analysts and professional staff and extraordinary advocacy organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). “I want to shine a light on the work that they all do,” Vilcek said. “They truly are heroes.”

Because this work is nearly inhumanly hard.

Vilcek will acknowledge that two decades of working this offense has taken a toll—from the images and sounds that he wishes he could forget to the awful feeling that with so many of these cases coming in everyday that he and his team can never do enough.

“There is a significant amount of stress around the number of cases we have,” said Vilcek. “We have to pick and choose based on severity. But still, you know, that case you’re not working—some kid is getting hurt.”

Vilcek said that he has seen an uptick in the number and severity of the offenses in each of the years he has been in the unit, but 2020 has been especially bad. “With COVID and the lockdowns, we’ve seen a significant uptick in leads,” he said.

Leads can be anything from reports of online child enticement to sextortion cases to tips about the transfer of files that document the sexual abuse (often violent) of teens, children, and even babies.

While the pool of cases is overwhelming, the teams have extraordinary success. In fiscal year 2020, the FBI opened 3,351 child exploitation cases and made more than 1,600 arrests. The agents and task force officers also identified and/or located 1,410 child victims.

When you consider that most offenders will hurt more than one child, every conviction is meaningful. “If you can identify a pedophile and take them out of circulation,” Bob Coffey said, “you may save dozens of children.”

When Doris Gardner reflects back on the early days, she is heartened by the help and support she got and how the program has grown. “Because we were working to protect children, I never had any problem getting people to be willing to help,” she said. “It was a lot of coordination and a lot of teamwork.”

Twenty-five years later, those elements of teamwork and coordination and a drive to protect children are still at the heart of the work.