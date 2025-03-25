How the FBI’s Victim Services Division Supports Survivors of Crime 

Each April, during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the FBI and our partners come together to educate the public about resources available to victims of crime.

“How the FBI treats victims is a direct reflection of our core values. This is why we have specially trained personnel around the country to ensure victims of crimes are immediately supported in the aftermath of a crime by someone with knowledge of their community and the resources available to them,” said FBI Assistant Director Shohini Sinha, who leads the Bureau’s Victim Services Division (or VSD). “This National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the FBI’s Victim Services Division reaffirms our commitment to assisting victims of federal crime—not just this week, but every day, all year, every year.”

Supporting victims of federal crimes takes a village—including victim specialists, victim services coordinators, child-adolescent forensic interviewers (CAFIs), and specialty teams overseen by VSD, as well as our domestic and international partners.

In honor of this week’s commemoration, here’s a look at how different parts of the VSD team uniquely support crime victims.

[Editor’s note: Employee names have been changed to protect their privacy.]