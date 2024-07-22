November 14, 2024


Help the FBI Identify John Doe 49

Unidentified subject may have information about child sexual exploitation victim

This is a screenshot of an FBI Seeking Information poster about an unknown individual who has been dubbed "John Doe 49."

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an unknown male, dubbed John Doe 49, who may possess critical information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. 

John Doe 49 is described as a bald, white male between the ages of 45 and 65 years old. He has a dark goatee and at least five visible tattoos: 

  • The word “Dabby” on the right side of his chest 
  • The number “197,” followed by possible additional unknown text, on his left bicep 
  • Additional tattoos on his left and right forearms and right bicep 

We’ve produced a poster featuring still images of John Doe 49 that were taken from a video file.

The source video, which was brought to our attention by our partners at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was produced in July 2024 or earlier. The video file doesn’t include EXIF data. 

No charges have been filed in this case, and John Doe 49 is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. 

We’re seeking John Doe 49 as part of two FBI initiatives: 

  • Operation Rescue Me, which focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify child victims shown in child exploitation material 
  • The Endangered Child Alert Program, which seeks to amplify imagery of unknown adults (dubbed John or Jane Does) whose faces or other distinguishing characteristics appear in child sexual exploitation material 

If you recognize and/or have information about John Doe 49, you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

