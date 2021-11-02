Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano Added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

In June 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas issued a federal arrest warrant for Mosquera Serrano after he was charged with conspiring to provide and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as well as conspiracy and distribution of cocaine in Colombia intended for distribution in the U.S.

Formed in the early 2010s, TdA has recently exploded in membership and criminal activity in the U. S.

"At first, TdA was primarily composed of former inmates and individuals from Venezuela," said Soyez. "Over time, the gang and the organization evolved. They became a more structured and powerful criminal group involved in various activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and human trafficking."

The gang's influence has spread throughout Latin America and into the U.S., and they have established major networks for drug distribution, weapons trafficking, and human trafficking—and have even partnered with other criminal organizations.

For law enforcement trying to protect their communities, this transnational organized crime system creates a challenge.

"What we've seen over time, as we look back in our history dealing with transnational organized crime, is how quickly these criminal organizations can spread," said Soyez. "We know the instability they can cause to our cities and our communities, and so I think from the FBI's perspective, it's something we want to be ahead of."

The FBI and law enforcement partners are focused on finding these dangerous criminals and bringing justice to victims of their crimes. Adding Mosquera Serrano to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list provides an opportunity for law enforcement to work with the public in fighting transnational organized crime across the country.

"With TdA, we've seen instances of extreme violence and intimidation, causing a terror in our communities," said Soyez. "Naming Mosquera Serrano as a Top Ten fugitive really highlights TdA and shows our aggressiveness to go after its leadership."

Mosquera Serrano is 37 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. He is a Venezuelan national and speaks Spanish. Aliases include Jhovanni San Vicente, "El Viejo," and Jhovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano.

Investigators believe that Mosquera Serrano may be in Venezuela or Colombia and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"The FBI, along with our federal partners and international partners, can seek justice in foreign countries, and so, we would encourage those with any information, whether it's inside the U.S. or another country, to please report that information because the FBI has the ability to bring justice and arrest Mosquera Serrano, even if it's not within the United States,” said Soyez.

If you have any information about Mosquera Serrano, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or contact the FBI via WhatsApp at 571-379-3951. WhatsApp is neither a government-operated nor a government-controlled platform.