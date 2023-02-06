Waterproof dry suits are designed to keep the divers warm in cold water and protect against pollution and other unpleasant water conditions that could present health and safety risks. The suits usually cover the head, body, and feet. “We try to keep as much dirty water off the divers as we can,” said Hudson. “Your dry suit and full-face mask or helmet will keep you protected, so really, the only part—hopefully—that’s going to get wet is your hands.”

When diving in icy conditions, divers wear additional dry suit layers for warmth. However, keeping the head and hands warm is the biggest challenge. “If it’s cold water or ice diving, you’re still going to lose your hand dexterity over time,” said Hudson. “There’s only so much you can do to keep your hands warm, even with additional dry gloves. Your head also gets cold.”

On land, the FBI’s Technical Hazardous Response Unit (THRU) helps USERT set up ZUMRO tents (air-inflatable shelter systems) with heaters to give divers a place to dress and warm up after a dive. “We also keep several turkey fryers going with warm water so divers can dip their arms in there and pour on gear to keep the gear from freezing on the surface,” said Hudson.

In contrast, when it’s warm, USERT and THRU set up shade tents to help keep the divers cool, ensuring there is plenty of drinking water available to maintain hydration as well as electrolyte packets to mix in for extra sustenance.