Tryouts are held once a year. Hudson said that "the number of open slots is dependent on how many divers we lose during the year, usually due to people retiring, transferring, or leaving the team. Typically, each of the four dive teams will have one to two spots open."

The tryouts consist of a swim test (laps in the pool) and an underwater skills assessment. "You’ll go down in the water and demonstrate various skills, such as removing your mask and putting it back on, taking gear off underwater and putting it back on, as well as performing emergency procedures in recreational diving," said Hudson. "A lot of those skills are brought over from when you’re certified to scuba dive."

Next, candidates must complete an underwater obstacle course and other tasks—all while wearing a blacked-out mask that simulates a real-life scenario where there’s often no visibility. Finally, potential team members participate in a panel interview with current USERT divers.

After completing the above, candidates will learn if they’ve made the team. But even if they don’t, they’re encouraged to try out again the following year.

And while current USERT divers don’t need to participate in the annual tryouts, they must pass an annual swim test, attend at least three quarterly trainings, and complete a minimum of two operational dives each year. "We ask for a three-year commitment, but divers can stay on the team as long as they want if they meet the annual requirements," said Hudson.