What do you wish people know about working as a VS in the FBI?

First, that the position exists. Most people know about the FBI showing up when a bad thing happens. They investigate what happened, to whom, and why. But most don’t know the FBI also sends us–the victim specialists–to help the ones the bad thing happened to.

We do get the opportunity sometimes to talk about who we are and what we do. We’re usually asked what a typical day looks like for us. The reality is, there is no typical day. While the promise to provide comprehensive direct services is the same for every victim, no two victims’ needs are the same. Because of that, any given day may include providing transportation to a victim who needs to get to an appointment but doesn’t have access to a car. It may be multiple meetings with partnering agencies to ensure a victim has wrap-around services and access to every resource possible. It may be presenting to a school or university on internet safety or attending conferences to hone our skills in crisis intervention and trauma-informed care. We may be out all night assisting a family who experienced unimaginable trauma and then up early the next day securing temporary housing or accompanying children to forensic interviews.

As we say in the field, we “meet people where they are.” It means we have to be adaptable, flexible, and persistent in our commitment to serve the victims in our community and meet the mission of our organization.

What challenges do you face in working with AI/AN victims that you may not face elsewhere?

American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) suffer from one of the highest rates of victimization in the country. There’s often a scarcity in resources and barriers to accessing services. In the Tulsa area, it’s been a challenge to support victims with short-term and long-term housing assistance due to fill rates and lengthy waiting lists. Additionally, many of the victims we serve in our area do not have consistent access to internet or Wi-Fi, if any at all, which makes it difficult for them to access some services and applications.

What’s the best part of being a VS?

I like to tell people that my job is made up of a lot of little moments. Making a meaningful and cherished connection with a tribal partner. Delivering and assembling bunk beds, then seeing the joy in tiny faces as they climb on them for the first time. Stopping to get a 4-year-old their special request meal of Chinese food and French fries.

Moments like these reinforce the critical importance of collaboration, compassion, and empathy. Without them, this job would be impossible. These moments also remind me that, irrespective of my mission and role as a VS, the single act of being kind–just being good to people–is a resource in and of itself.