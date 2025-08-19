FBI Tour Adds 9/11 Artifact

Staff at The FBI Experience recently added several pieces to its exhibit about the 9/11 terrorist attack, including a 610-pound piece of limestone damaged in the attack on the Pentagon.

A public tour at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., The FBI Experience explains how the FBI is structured and works to keep the American public safe. Its 9/11 gallery includes items and artifacts from each of the three 9/11 crash sites: the World Trade Center in New York; a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and the Pentagon in Virginia.

In addition to the limestone, The FBI Experience recently added items seized from the compound of 9/11 sponsor and terrorist leader Osama bin Laden and items used in recovery efforts at each site.

Originally, the limestone was intended for display at the interagency Terrorist Screening Center in Virginia, now called the Threat Screening Center. The TSC was created in 2003 as a result of the devastating 2001 attack.