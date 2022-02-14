FBI Takes 30x30 Pledge to Recruit More Women Agents, Police

The FBI has joined a push to recruit more female sworn law enforcement officers and to empower them professionally.

In its commitment to the 30x30 Initiative, the FBI and other participating law enforcement agencies have pledged to:

Increase representation of women in recruiting classes to at least 30% by 2030;

Promote agency culture and standards that set up female officers for success; and

Share progress, successes, and challenges with others in the 30x30 network.

“The FBI is committed to ensuring our work environment supports the recruitment, development, and advancement of our female sworn officers,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray about the FBI’s decision to take the 30x30 Pledge. “This important commitment reflects our continued dedication to bringing more women into our special agent cadre, FBI police, and the FBI’s leadership ranks. We are honored to join more than 260 of our policing partners in making this commitment.”

Law enforcement agencies from across the United States—and a handful from Canada—have also taken the pledge. Private sector and academic organizations are also taking part in the wider 30x30 effort. The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the New York University School of Law’s Policing Project are sponsoring the initiative.

"The Department of Justice joined this effort in September 2022 to help fulfill the executive order on advancing effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices to enhance public trust and public safety,” explained Kisha Winston, a supervisory special agent in the FBI’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. “That directive called for strengthening federal law enforcement recruitment, hiring, promotions, and retention practices with a focus on promoting an inclusive, diverse, and expert law enforcement workforce.” She added that making law enforcement agencies better mirror the communities they serve will enhance public safety.

FBI Chief Diversity Officer Scott McMillion agreed, adding that the distinctive approach that female FBI agents and police officers bring will help the Bureau effectively fulfill its mission to the American people.