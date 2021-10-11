FBI Launches Stolen Art App

Claude Monet paintings. Stradivarius violins. Tiffany lamps.

Law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and around the world have submitted these to the FBI's National Stolen Art File (NSAF), a database of stolen pieces of art and culturally significant property. The NSAF assists in law enforcement's efforts to close cases and return pieces of art and property to their rightful owners.

Now, you can access that database in the palm of your hand using our new National Stolen Art File app.



"One of the biggest evolutions for NSAF was making it publicly available," said Colleen Childers of the FBI's Art Crime Program. "Now, with the new mobile upgrade that we’ve undergone, we want to continue to push to make it a more user-friendly platform."

While the app was primarily created with law enforcement and art-industry partners in mind, anyone can use it to verify that art or antiquities they own or are looking to buy aren't actually stolen property.

In the app, you can:

Search and filter stolen art by location, description, type of art, and more.

Download the app for free on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.