FBI Collegiate Academy Program Gives Students a Taste of Life at the Bureau
Columbia Field Office brings program to South Carolina for the first time
An FBI Columbia special agent helps guide college students through a tactical case-study activity during the field office’s October 2024 Collegiate Academy session.
Late last year, the FBI Columbia Field Office hosted the first-ever South Carolina-based Collegiate Academy. The program gave students from colleges and universities across state a look at life at the Bureau.
The Collegiate Academy Program is a free, but competitive, program that immerses participants in all things FBI, including career opportunities, live demonstrations, and interactive activities.
Then-FBI Columbia Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul “Reid” Davis—who now works in the Bureau’s Washington Field Office—said the program has a two-fold goal, the first being “to create young ambassadors for the FBI that go back out into the community and can speak to the great work done by the FBI.” The second hope is that it will inspire attendees to potentially become the next generation of Bureau employees.
“This is the first time we’re having this program in Columbia, South Carolina, so we’re excited to have those students come in and learn more about the FBI,” said FBI Columbia Community Outreach Specialist Chiquanda Tillie. “We’re hoping that the students will be able to share this information with their family, friends, and other students from their colleges and universities.”
The FBI’s Community Relations Unit (CRU), based in Washington, D.C., created the Collegiate Academy Program with the students’ needs in mind. “With the Collegiate Academy, the duration of the course is customizable and based on the student's semester course load, the classes can be held on campus, and the students and administration have a say in crafting the curriculum,” said Lorie Campbell, who works with CRU at FBI Headquarters.
The Collegiate Academy program cultivates trust between the Bureau and the communities we serve by fostering conversations between our personnel and student participants and by telling the Bureau’s story. “We seek to show our commitment to protecting the American people by sharing information about threats and the FBI’s crime-prevention activities,” Campbell explained.
To date, over 20 FBI field offices across the country have collectively hosted more than 113 Collegiate Academy sessions.
What the day looked like
The 42 students chosen to attend FBI Columbia’s debut session were standouts from a pool of more than 170 applicants, Davis explained. The October 2024 Collegiate Academy class represented a total of 18 colleges and universities.
Following introductions, an icebreaker, and a group photo, students received an overview of the FBI mission and culture. That brief was followed by panel about career opportunities at the FBI and featured employees from a broad swath of roles within the Bureau. Panelists spoke about their unique roles in the Bureau and provided application advice, lessons learned from their personal experiences, and insights into the demands of their respective positions.
A representative from FBI Columbia’s Physical Training Unit gave students a detailed rundown of the FBI Physical Fitness Test, or PFT, including common pitfalls related to form. A student even volunteered to demonstrate proper sit-up technique.
Then, FBI Columbia Supervisory Special Agent Craig Januchowski provided a case study on the hate crime investigation into Dylann Roof. During this session, he laid out how investigators built the case, discussed the suspect’s profile and digital footprint, and showed interview footage and photo evidence.
Later in the day, students also saw demonstrations from the field office’s SWAT team, Evidence Response Team, bomb program, and tech program.
"We seek to show our commitment to protecting the American people by sharing information about threats and the FBI’s crime-prevention activities"
—Lorie Campbell, FBI Community Relations Unit
FBI Columbia Collegiate Academy participants applaud a case-study briefing by one of their peers.
Clockwise from top left: An FBI Columbia Collegiate Academy attendee tries on a helmet outfitted with Bureau technology during the October 2024 session, program participants watch a presentation by the FBI Columbia SWAT team during the same session, and participants applaud a case-study briefing by one of their peers.
In the program’s capstone, students played the role of investigators during a tactical case-study activity. They were divided into a series of groups, each led by FBI personnel. These experts helped the students make sense of the basic facts of a given case and brainstorm ways to gather information from a key location associated with that case. At the end of the activity, representatives from each group described their team’s unique operational challenge and presented a plan for overcoming it.
Following the event, multiple students interviewed praised the program as inspiring them to envision a career for themselves within the Bureau—whether that be as a special agent, an intelligence-centered employee, or a victim advocate.
An impactful experience
The mere act of introducing FBI personnel to students, whose only prior exposure to the Bureau may have been through pop culture, can be profound.
Additionally, program participant, Kenderrius Hackett—a cybersecurity major at Lander University—said he said he knew becoming an FBI agent was possible in theory. But, he explained, a lack of firsthand exposure to agents in his hometown made it feel like an unattainable goal. Now, Hackett says he aspires to work in intelligence—and then, to apply to become an agent.
And David Conroy, a University of South Carolina student who previously took part in an FBI Columbia Teen Academy, called the Collegiate Academy a “much more in-depth" experience and said the chance to actively dissect a case was especially rewarding.
“I think, in general, a lot of people think that they’re kind of top secret, but the reality is that the agents here today are super-helpful and reaching out to them, I know that they would be happy to share their experiences because, at the end of the day, they know what they’re doing is good,” Conroy said.
A team effort
The FBI Columbia Collegiate Academy is a collaboration between agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff from across the field office. These personnel lend their time, expertise, and personal experience to show students the Bureau’s mission, culture, and operations.
The heart behind the event made the experience of supporting the Collegiate Academy extra significant for the FBI Columbia staff who supported it.
“This Collegiate Academy is meaningful to me because, growing up, we didn’t have these things in my community, and a lot of kids didn’t get these opportunities,” said FBI Columbia Information Technology Specialist Tyler Lenoir. “Being able to be a part of this now means so much to me because I’d like them to have what I didn’t have and give it to those kids now.”
FBI Columbia Community Outreach Specialist Chiquanda Tillie addresses the Collegiate Academy participants at the end of the October 2024 session.
How to apply for a Collegiate Academy
You can contact your local FBI field office’s community outreach specialist for more information about the FBI’s Collegiate Academy program and to find out whether a session will be hosted in your area.
To participate in FBI Collegiate Academies, students must meet a GPA requirement and write an essay, though the specifics of the application process can vary between field offices.
Outreach
The Community Relations Unit at FBI Headquarters and FBI community outreach specialists in field offices across the country create and strengthen relationships locally and nationally with minority groups, religious and civic organizations, schools, non-profits, and other entities.
Students
Considering the many dangers that lurk on the Internet—from child predators to cyber bullies, from malicious software to a multitude of scams—it’s imperative that our young people learn the ins and outs of online safety from an early age.