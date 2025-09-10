The FBI has several programs specifically designed to investigate crimes against children. Among the most specialized is the FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team program, established in 2005.

FBI CARD teams are ready to respond at a moment's notice in cases when a child is believed to have been abducted by a stranger.

Four regional teams provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement. The teams also work closely with representatives from the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and other Bureau teams.

The program currently has about 75 members, including special agents with experience solving violent crimes and kidnappings, intelligence analysts, and other specialists.

CARD team members train constantly on new methods, technologies, trends, and other useful information. The FBI also provides training to local partners on a regular basis.

"We train all the time," said Special Agent Jenifer Sparks, who leads the FBI's South Central CARD Team. "We know what works and what doesn’t work."