FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Teams
Specialized teams assist in child abduction cases
The FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment teams establish command posts when assisting local law enforcement with missing or abducted children. This command post was part of the search for Maddox Ritch, an autistic 6-year-old who disappeared in Gastonia, North Carolina, in 2018. His body was found five days later. His death, ruled an accidental drowning, led the CARD team to create a questionnaire for investigators searching for autistic children.
The FBI has several programs specifically designed to investigate crimes against children. Among the most specialized is the FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team program, established in 2005.
FBI CARD teams are ready to respond at a moment's notice in cases when a child is believed to have been abducted by a stranger.
Four regional teams provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, and resource assistance to state and local law enforcement. The teams also work closely with representatives from the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and other Bureau teams.
The program currently has about 75 members, including special agents with experience solving violent crimes and kidnappings, intelligence analysts, and other specialists.
CARD team members train constantly on new methods, technologies, trends, and other useful information. The FBI also provides training to local partners on a regular basis.
"We train all the time," said Special Agent Jenifer Sparks, who leads the FBI's South Central CARD Team. "We know what works and what doesn’t work."
Rapid response
Rapid is part of the team's name for a reason. When a child is missing, time is a central factor.
"It is crucial. Crucial," said Sparks. "The first few hours can mean the difference between life and death."
A review of past cases and FBI interviews of victims and perpetrators indicates that children abducted for sexual assault are usually assaulted within minutes of the abduction, Sparks said.
Time is also critical in recovering the abducted child alive. Historically, in cases where children are abducted and murdered, 74% are killed within three hours of being taken, and 90% die within the first 24 hours.
Among the cases the FBI CARD teams have worked over the past 20 years, less than half of abducted children were killed.
Stranger abductions
Although the CARD teams may be called to assist in various cases requiring their unique skills, their primary mission is working true stranger abductions. These cases are what immediately come to mind when a child is reported missing, often sparking the most fear.
However, FBI statistics compiled over the past two decades show how rare these cases are. In roughly 19 years, the CARD Team has deployed for 225 child abductions, an average of 12 a year.
Overall, nearly 30,000 children were reported missing in 2024, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a trusted FBI partner. Missing children cases fit into one of several categories beyond true stranger abductions. Some are taken by someone they know, such as a parent, other relative, or family friend. Others run away to meet an online acquaintance or to escape their home life.
Some children are reported as missing to cover up a murder. Some are kidnapped by people who want to raise the child as their own. Others—usually the very young or those with developmental disabilities—wander off from home and get lost.
About 90% of the missing child cases reported in 2024 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were resolved.
Because true stranger abductions are so rare, most local police departments can benefit from the expertise and extra resources the CARD teams bring.
All reports of a potential abduction of a child are treated urgently. In most cases, it is not immediately known why a child is missing, Sparks said. CARD team leaders receive a lot of phone calls from local police seeking help on missing child cases. The vast majority turn out to be runaways.
"We treat it as a missing child [and] possible abduction until we learn otherwise," said Sparks, adding that the category of case can often be determined by speaking to local law enforcement.
On the scene
When the FBI determines that a CARD team deployment is appropriate, the gears start turning. Team members are notified and start making their way to the local jurisdiction that is running the case.
Once on the scene of an investigation, the CARD team establishes several additional teams consisting of FBI, local law enforcement, and volunteers. When a child is missing, the entire community wants to help.
If the scene is still active, a roadblock team helps stop traffic in a specific area, questions drivers, and inspects cars. A neighborhood team searches house to house, looking everywhere a child might be hidden. A video team starts pulling sources of footage that might have captured the child and possible abductor.
Working with local law enforcement is critical to a successful case, Sparks noted. State and local police may be more familiar with the area and the people in their jurisdiction than the FBI, including places where a child might be hidden.
If a child is not found within approximately four days, the CARD team on scene has a difficult discussion to make with local law enforcement.
"We have a good idea within that time if the child is going to be found alive," Sparks said. It may be time to turn from a rescue mission to a recovery mission. If so, the CARD team will return home.
"Those are hard times for everyone," Sparks said.
At the end of each mission—regardless of the outcome—CARD team members write up reports and detail the case as thoroughly as possible. The paperwork is always important, whether the perpetrator has been caught or not, as unsolved cases may be investigated by other law enforcement officers down the road.
"Our mission is always to get justice for the victim and for the family," Sparks said.
"The first few hours can mean the difference between life and death."
FBI Special Agent Jenifer Sparks