FBI and Strike Force Target Fraud Against Federal Contracts

“If you take that number and you think about it in the context of how much money is being lost, this is a problem,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers, who leads the Department of Justice Antitrust Division’s criminal enforcement efforts. Powers said the initiative is far more than window dressing; penalties are severe, with individuals facing up to 10 years in prison and companies potentially on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in fines.

“We take a lot of pride in our focus on both corporate and individual accountability,” Powers said. “It tells you that if you do this, you are facing the real prospect of jail time for your crime.”

The strike force has two core objectives: deterring and preventing crimes on the front end, and detecting, investigating, and prosecuting on the back end. To help prevent crimes like bid rigging, price fixing, and market allocation, strike force members have led an educational blitz, training more than 8,000 people—including procurement managers at hundreds of public agencies and private companies—over the past 12 months.

“My sense is we’ll see more investigations being opened just by virtue of the fact that we’re getting in front of a lot of people,” Powers said.