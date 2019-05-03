Director’s Community Leadership Awards
A Distant but Heartfelt Celebration of DCLA Recipients
In light of health and travel concerns related to COVID-19, the annual ceremony celebrating the Director’s Community Leadership Awards (DCLA) at FBI Headquarters was canceled this year.
FBI Director Christopher Wray and the entire FBI family missed the opportunity to celebrate in person with the DCLA recipients, but we honor their service no less.
“Although we were not able to honor these amazing recipients in person this year, we hope our gratitude for their extraordinary contributions will be felt through the awards package each of them will receive,” said Lorie Campbell, who chairs the event for the FBI’s Community Relations Unit.
While the current health emergency prevented the DCLA celebration from taking place, it has underscored how much we need those who give of themselves to lift up families, neighborhoods, and towns.
The DCLAs honor organizations and individuals who are doing the hard work of improving their communities. This year, many of the awardees were recognized for supporting the FBI’s mission and fostering the Bureau’s connections to those we serve.
Others are addressing urgent needs through addiction services or supporting adults and children affected by human trafficking, trauma, and abuse. Many of the awardees stepped up when natural disasters or tragedies affected their communities. And others turned personal hardships into action.
“Instead of waiting for someone else to take the initiative to make our streets safer or our future brighter, you acted,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a message to the awardees. “You rolled up your sleeves and righted a wrong.”
The FBI celebrates and thanks each of the DCLA recipients. We honor your work, dedication, and service.
Albany - Jonathan Rajewski
Albuquerque – Chris Schueler
Anchorage – Julie Kitka
Atlanta – Anti-Defamation League, Southern Division
Baltimore – Brian Decker
Birmingham – Children’s Policy Council of Jefferson County
Boston – Kathy Best
Buffalo – Cheryll Moore
Charlotte – International House of Charlotte
Chicago – Chicago Eco House
Cincinnati – Laith Khalaf
Cleveland – The Foundry
Columbia – South Carolina Chapter of the NAACP
Dallas – James Weldon Asaff
Denver – Susan Smith
Detroit – National Council of Negro Women, Inc., Detroit Section
El Paso – Mary Yañez
Honolulu – Pono Shim
Houston – Tim Miller
Indianapolis – Gary McKay
Jackson – Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo
Jacksonville – Jennifer Silvey-Cason
Kansas City – ICT-SOS
Knoxville – Yassin Terou
Las Vegas – David Mizrahi
Little Rock – Sophia Said
Louisville – She Became
Memphis – Nashville Predators
Miami – Daniel Puder
Milwaukee – Teresa Kent
Minneapolis – African American Leadership Council
Mobile – Dr. Rusty J. Sowell
New Haven – Peace Island Institute Connecticut
New Orleans – Cassie Hammett
New York – Trainers United on Long Island for the Prevention of Suicide
Newark – Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey
Norfolk – Hampton Roads Diversity and Inclusion Consortium
Oklahoma City – The CARE Center
Omaha – MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center
Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation
Portland – Antoinette Edwards
Richmond – Carol Adams Foundation
Sacramento – Breaking the Chains
Salt Lake City – Shannon Miller Cox
San Antonio – Ransomed Life
San Diego – Jewish Family Service
San Francisco – Emily Murase
San Juan – Biological and Chemical Emergencies Laboratory
Seattle – Sean Michael Smith
Springfield – Howard G. Buffett Foundation
St. Louis – Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation
Washington Field Office – José Andrés Puerta
Office of Public Affairs – Tom Joyner
