September 16, 2020

Director’s Community Leadership Awards

A Distant but Heartfelt Celebration of DCLA Recipients

In light of health and travel concerns related to COVID-19, the annual ceremony celebrating the Director’s Community Leadership Awards (DCLA) at FBI Headquarters was canceled this year.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and the entire FBI family missed the opportunity to celebrate in person with the DCLA recipients, but we honor their service no less.


“Although we were not able to honor these amazing recipients in person this year, we hope our gratitude for their extraordinary contributions will be felt through the awards package each of them will receive,” said Lorie Campbell, who chairs the event for the FBI’s Community Relations Unit.

While the current health emergency prevented the DCLA celebration from taking place, it has underscored how much we need those who give of themselves to lift up families, neighborhoods, and towns.

The DCLAs honor organizations and individuals who are doing the hard work of improving their communities. This year, many of the awardees were recognized for supporting the FBI’s mission and fostering the Bureau’s connections to those we serve.

Others are addressing urgent needs through addiction services or supporting adults and children affected by human trafficking, trauma, and abuse. Many of the awardees stepped up when natural disasters or tragedies affected their communities. And others turned personal hardships into action.

“Instead of waiting for someone else to take the initiative to make our streets safer or our future brighter, you acted,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a message to the awardees. “You rolled up your sleeves and righted a wrong.”

The FBI celebrates and thanks each of the DCLA recipients. We honor your work, dedication, and service.

﻿2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award Recipients

