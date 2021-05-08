Police Week is observed every May; in 1961, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 Peace Officers Memorial Day, and Police Week is the week on which it falls. The week has traditionally been an opportunity for law enforcement officers to gather for fellowship events, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put many in-person events on hold until October.

“Like you, I’m disappointed that we can’t be together in person this week,” Wray said. “But I’m optimistic that by this fall, we’ll be able to have the in-person Police Week events we all look forward to.”

By several measures, last year was one of the deadliest for law enforcement. According to statistics reported to the FBI, 93 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2020. Of these, 46 died as a result of criminal acts; 47 died in accidents.