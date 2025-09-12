﻿“The FBI has done a phenomenal job at identifying how we can use artificial intelligence in an ethical way,” said CJIS Division Assistant Director Timothy Ferguson. “Our algorithms are phenomenal for fingerprint recognition and iris, with 99% accuracy on positive identifications thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and the advancements in emerging technologies.”

Partnerships are continually necessary for these improvements to become widely impactful.

“One of the things we have to do in the CJIS Division that we do quite frequently is partner with our industry and talk about what the needs are—and what we see the needs for the future to be,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said the next 10 years will be even better than the last.

“The folks here recognize that we have to continue to improve in order to make sure that officers go home every day to their families,” he said. “That’s what the American public expects from the CJIS Division. You come out here and you see this campus and you see the phenomenal facilities that we have, but really, it's about the people that are here and about the fact that they're dedicated to the mission, and they really care about making sure the American people get the service that they deserve.”